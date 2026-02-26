Woodman-Wickliffe says she's ready to retire

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has again announced she is bowing out of international rugby. Photo: Getty Images

The greatest of all time is hanging up her black jersey, again.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who came out of retirement for last year's Rugby World Cup, has announced she is bowing out of the international stage.

She leaves an incomparable legacy behind.

Woodman-Wickliffe was a Rugby World Cup winner in 2017 and 2022, a Sevens World Cup champion in 2013 and 2018, an Olympic gold and silver medallist and Commonwealth Games gold and bronze medallist.

Whether in sevens or 15's, Woodman-Wickliffe has lit up fields around the globe with her raw pace, power, and inexplicable eye for the try-line.

She walks away as the highest try scorer for the Black Ferns in both codes.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe tries to evade the tackle of French player Agathe Gerin at the Women's Rugby World Cup in London last year. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns confirmed the news on social media.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to represent my country, my iwi, my hapū and my whānau one last time on the World Cup stage, a moment I will cherish forever.

"As I step into this next chapter of my life, I feel both excited and a little nervous, but I'm ready."

Woodman-Wickliffe was named World Rugby's Sevens Player of the Year in 2015, Women's Player of the Year (XVs) in 2017 and in 2020 was named as the top women's sevens player of the past decade.

The Woodman family name carries with it a bit of weight on the rugby field.

Not only did Portia grow up with an All Black father Kawhena, her uncle Fred Woodman played in two tests in the infamous 1981 series against the Springboks.

Arguably, Woodman-Wickliffe's high-water mark in the 15-a-side code was during the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, in which she scored a tournament-record 13 tries.

Eight of them came in one match against Hong Kong.