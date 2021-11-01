'Proven performers' to bolster Highlanders

Gareth Evans is returning to the Highlanders. File photo

The Highlanders have added two more experienced Super Rugby forwards to their squad for 2022.

As reported in the Otago Daily Times recently, Gareth Evans is returning south to bolster the loose forward stocks.

Evans, who will join his brother Bryn in Dunedin, last played for the Highlanders in 2017, and has since played 34 games for the Hurricanes.

"To go back to the place where it all started for me, with Dunedin RFC at club level, Otago at provincial level and Super Rugby with the Highlanders, as well as the opportunity to play with my brother, made it an easy decision to return," Evans said.

"I missed parts of the 2021 season so I'm eager to start contributing and achieving some personal milestones."

The Highlanders have also signed Tasman hooker Andrew Makalio.

Andrew Makalio in Super Rugby action for the Crusaders against the Reds. Photo: Getty Images

He has played for the Mako since 2016 and the Crusaders from 2017, racking up a combined 94 appearances.

"I am looking forward to heading to the deep south and joining the Landers. The new challenges ahead are motivating me and I'm ready to rip into the 2022 season" Makalio said.

Assistant coach Clarke Dermody knows the value of experience.

"We know we are getting proven performers in Gareth and Andrew - they are guys who have been there and done that," Dermody said.

"Super Rugby is a tough competition that requires a lot of resilience and experience to get the job done. What these guys can bring in terms of their professionalism and game understanding will be very important to us throughout the season."

- Hayden Meikle