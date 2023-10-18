Ranfurly Shield accidentally dropped, white powder remains unknown

An investigation found that damage to the Ranfurly Shield was a "genuine accident". Photo: Supplied

A New Zealand Rugby investigation into the Hawke's Bay Ranfurly Shield saga has found insufficient evidence to conclude drugs were used during post-match celebrations earlier this month.

At a party after Hawke's Bay won the shield from Wellington on September 30, it was split in two - and images of white powder on the shield circulated on social media.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said the independently-led investigation, which took 10 days to complete, included interviews with players and management, as well as testing the shield for drugs.

It confirmed the shield broke when it was accidentally dropped by a player on a concrete floor.

There was insufficient evidence arising from either the investigation or the independent testing to positively confirm the unknown substance on the shield.

NZR general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said while they were satisfied that it was broken by accident, they expected the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union to look into the circumstances that led to it.

"We remain disappointed in the situation and are now focused on repairing the shield and reviewing its protocols," Lancaster said.

"The Ranfurly Shield is a taonga of rugby in New Zealand and our intention is that it can continue to be enjoyed by the community that holds it."

However, any further processes that takes place would remain confidential because players were subject to the Collective Employment Agreement, NZR said.

Once repaired, the Ranfurly Shield will be handed back to Hawke's Bay as the current holders.

Hawke's Bay Rugby chief executive Jay Campbell said the union accepted the findings of the investigation.

"Whilst this was a genuine accident, no-one is more disappointed than the Union and playing group.

"We continue to take full responsibility for the damage and remain committed to supporting the process of repair."

Campbell said their focus since the incident had been on regaining trust of the community by putting on performances they could be proud of.

Timeline of events

Images of two pieces of the broken Ranfurly Shield and a Magpies player began circulating the morning after the team's win.

The club released an initial statement saying the shield was broken when it was dropped on concrete by a player, in a genuine accident.

More photos later emerged of white powder on the shield, some divided into lines.

New Zealand Rugby launched an investigation and took possession of the shield.