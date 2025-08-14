Return of Lio-Willie to boost Otago

Christian Lio-Willie. Photo: Gregor Richardson

All Black Christian Lio-Willie returns from a week off and will pack down at the back of the scrum for Otago’s game against Wellington in the capital on Sunday.

The loose forward was epic in the win over Southland in Invercargill two weeks ago.

He carried strongly and made 22 tackles to help Otago post a 24-15 win.

His return will boost the Otago pack, which has two other changes.

Kaikorai captain Lucas Casey replaces Harry Taylor on the openside, and veteran hooker Liam Coltman gets the nod over the hard-working Henry Bell.

Casey scored late for Otago during the 27-21 loss to Hawke’s Bay at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday.

His pace and attacking potency will be an asset, while Coltman will add some beef to a front row that has been in dominant form in the opening two games.

New Zealand under-20 halfback Dylan Pledger gets the nod to start ahead of Nathan Hastie.

Pledger looked sharp when he came on at the weekend. He cleared the ruck nicely, and perhaps the message has gone out for Otago to hold on to the ball for a bit longer rather than go to the air with a series of bombs.

Otago have struggled to get a fair share of the ball. They barely spotted it for the first 25 minutes against Hawke’s Bay and found themselves trailing 17-0.

They rallied, but the head start they gifted their opponent proved too big an obstacle to overcome.

The message this week must be to hold on to the ball and play a bit more rugby.

Lock Joseva Tamani helped spark a comeback against Hawke’s Bay with a rampaging run off the back of a lineout.

He has retained his spot in the second row alongside Will Tucker, while Oliver Haig will be on the bench again.

Blindside Will Stodart has been solid, and props Saula Ma’u and Abraham Pole have set a strong platform up front.

The backline has had some promising moments. Winger Jona Nareki finished off a nice set-piece move when he scored in the corner late in the first half.

Fullback and captain Sam Gilbert helped create the opportunity with a strong burst and a good fend.

He has been Otago’s most consistent performer out wide so far and will start at the back again.

Winger Josh Whaanga (knee) is still a week or two away from returning.

NPC

The teams

Otago: Sam Gilbert (captain), Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Christian Lio-Willie, Lucas Casey, Will Stodart, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Saula Ma’u, Liam Coltman, Abraham Pole: Reserves: Henry Bell, Ben Lopas, Rohan Wingham, Oliver Haig, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Jake Te Hiwi, Sam Nemec-Vial.

Wellington: Callum Harkin, Tom Maiava, Matt Proctor, Julian Savea, Tjay Clarke, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Esi Komaisavai, Brad Shields (captain), Sione Halalilo, Caleb Delany, Akira Ieremia, Hugo Plummer, PJ Sheck, James O’Reilly, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Kenshi Yamamoto, Siala Lauaki, Matolu Petaia, Dominic Ropeti, Mitch McLeod, Losilosivale Filipo, Stanley Solomon.