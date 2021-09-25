Saturday, 25 September 2021

Rugby: All Blacks clinch Townsville

    The All Blacks scraped through by two points to win a tightly contested 100th test match against South Africa's Springboks at Townsville today.

    New Zealand won 19 to 17 in a scrappy game, with points dominated by the respective kickers Jordie Barrett and Handre Pollard.

    A try apiece were scored in the first handful of minutes by Will Jordan and Sbu Nkosi.

    Will Jordan of the All Blacks is tackled by Siya Kolisi of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match in Townsville, Australia. Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images

    Halftime score was 13-11 to the All Blacks.

    - by Peter Dowden

    • There will be a full match report and analysis in Monday's Otago Daily Times

     

