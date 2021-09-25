Rugby: All Blacks clinch Townsville

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The All Blacks scraped through by two points to win a tightly contested 100th test match against South Africa's Springboks at Townsville today.
New Zealand won 19 to 17 in a scrappy game, with points dominated by the respective kickers Jordie Barrett and Handre Pollard.
A try apiece were scored in the first handful of minutes by Will Jordan and Sbu Nkosi.
Halftime score was 13-11 to the All Blacks.
- by Peter Dowden
- There will be a full match report and analysis in Monday's Otago Daily Times