The Premier Women's rugby final is on tomorrow at the North ground between top qualifier Alhambra Union and Dunedin.

Paul Dwyer talks to two of the protagonists in that encounter Eilis Doyle from AU and Atawhai Hotene from Dunedin.

PD asks them how the season has gone to date and how their team plans to win the final. Both players are part of the Otago Spirit so they talk that season as well.