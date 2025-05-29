Rugby Chat with centurions Hame Toma and Aleki Morris

On ODT Rugby Chat this week, brought to you by Garador, we go old school and catch up with a couple of centurions.

They are Hame Toma (the Bruise) from the Sharks, who played his 150th game against Taieri at the weekend, and Aleki Morris from Harbour, who brought up the ton against Taieri a few weeks ago.

PD asks what has kept them in the game for so long and at one club?

We talk through the highs and lows of their careers and how much longer they’ll be in the game.

We finish with how did Harbour lose the game to Varsity at the weekend? And how did Dunedin nearly squander a 33-point lead against the Eels?