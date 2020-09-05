Colts quarterfinal - Dunedin vs Taieri

Watch the colts quarter final live from 12.30pm as fourth-placed Taieri come to town and out to the Sandpit at Shark (Kettle) Park to take on the Dunedin Makos who sit third on the table in this crucial match.

Full time score: Dunedin 25 - 21 Taieri

Dunedin had been leading the comp but lost to Southern last week and went from first to third which shows you how tight this grade is.

Taieri have been tough proposition for all the other top 6 teams and this game will go down to the wire. Dunedin won the first round game and go into this encounter as favourites, but it's nearly too close to call.