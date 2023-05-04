Rugby Chat: Previewing Dunedin v Kaikorai derby day

Even though PD is on Covid isolation this week, he has still managed to get a Rugby Chat in by Zoom with Dunedin Club Chair Cam Burrow and Kaikorai Club captain Mitch Pryde.

Dunedin and Kaik are having an interclub day this weekend and are matching up in four games across three grades including a crucial Premier encounter.

PD talks to both about how their clubs are shaping up and how they will fare in these local derbies.