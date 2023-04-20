Rugby Chat: What's behind Zingari's resurgence?

On ODT Rugby Chat, brought to you by Garador, Paul Dwyer talks to the Zingari Club about what is going on with their resurgence up the ranks.

Why are they the only club in town to be growing in numbers?

How have they managed to get a Prem colts side on the paddock for the first time in years.

Three years ago we were predicting their demise and now they could be contending for the top 6.

What has brought about the dramatic change? Watch and find out.