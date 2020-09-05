Saturday, 5 September 2020

12.30 pm

Watch live: Colts quarterfinal - Dunedin vs Taieri

    Watch the colts quarter final live from 12.30pm as fourth-placed Taieri come to town and out to the Sandpit at Shark (Kettle) Park to take on the Dunedin Makos who sit third on the table in this crucial match.

    Dunedin had been leading the comp but lost to Southern last week and went from first to third which shows you how tight this grade is.

    Taieri have been tough proposition for all the other top 6 teams and this game will go down to the wire. Dunedin won the first round game and go into this encounter as favourites, but it's nearly too close to call.

