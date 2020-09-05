Saturday, 5 September 2020

Watch live: Dunedin Prems quarterfinal matches

    Watch the Dunedin Premier Rugby quarterfinal live from 3pm as the Harbour Hawks take on the Dunedin Sharks at home.

    In the first round game the Hawks out-muscled the Sharks down at Port and crushed them up front.

    Dunedin finished second equal in the round robin and Harbour fourth. Both teams are affected by defections to the Otago team but Dunedin more so.

    They have lost three players including their first-five Harrison Boyle.

    Dunedin have finished the round robin stronger than Harbour who have looked scratchy at best. Rest assured it is finals football and will go down to the wire.

    Taieri v Southern

    Southern travel out to the Eelpit to take on the Gallaway Trophy winners Taieri in a one plays six scenario. Taieri have only lost one game this year and their home ground is a fortress. Southern have lost their last two and even though Taieri have 3 out with Otago commitments they will struggle to stay with the Eels.

    Kaikorai v Varsity

    Varsity scale the High Veldt to take on the number 2 seeds Kaikorai. It seems a nearly impossible task for the Students as they have 6 out with Otago commitments so this game seems a bridge to far for them. Add to that Kaikorai have been relieved of two Otago players to make the job even tougher.

