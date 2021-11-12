Rugby in the heartland about to reach its climax

The Heartland Championship skips straight to the finals this weekend. Hayden Meikle assesses the three games.

Meads Cup - South Canterbury v Thames Valley

Timaru, Sunday, 3.35pm

Form: South Canterbury has been utterly dominant this season. It won eight straight games — banking a bonus point in the lot, for a perfect regular season. The green and blacks are heavily favoured to finally win the Meads Cup. Thames Valley won seven straight games (it did not play South Canterbury) but lost to Whanganui in the final round.

Who will win: Take a deep breath, if you live south of the Waitaki River. South Canterbury should win this comfortably. Our only hope is that the rugby gods see fit, as they did in 2018 in this identical fixture, to produce a miracle for the Swamp Foxes. But hard to see it happening.

Lochore Cup - Whanganui v North Otago

Whanganui, Sunday, 1.05pm

Form: Whanganui has been good but not great in 2021, winning six of eight games. The Butcher Boys still pack a punch, though, as they showed a couple of weeks ago by thumping North Otago. The Old Golds have had a couple of brilliant performances, one real stinker, and a few gutsy efforts. They have done really well to finish in the top four with a young team.

Who will win: The Old Golds CAN win. But it looks like Whanganui might win this one.

Bill Osborne Taonga - Poverty Bay v Mid Canterbury

Gisborne, Sunday, 2,05pm

Form: Poverty Bay has been all over the place — conceding 65 points one week, scoring 76 the next, losing a couple of nail-biters then squeaking through with a last-second win. Mid Canterbury won the round-robin clash between the teams but has generally flattered to deceive this year.

Who will win: Really tough to call. A wild guess is that Mid Canterbury will be the first team to get its name on the Bill Osborne Taonga, which will then become a challenge trophy for Heartland teams.

New Zealand Rugby is waiting for the Bill Osborne Taonga to be blessed before unveiling the trophy.

It is named for Osborne, the NZR president who emerged from Whanganui to play 48 games (16 tests) in the midfield for the All Blacks.

The national union has also announced the introduction of the Ian Kirkpatrick Medal, to be awarded from 2022 to the Heartland Championship player of the year.

Kirkpatrick, who played 113 games (39 tests) for the All Blacks, got his representative rugby start with Poverty Bay-East Coast.