Rugby team banned from tournament after 'vicious' attack

A Wellington club rugby side has been banned from a sevens tournament after a brawl left an opposing player in hospital following scenes described by one referee as "the most disgusting thing I have never witnessed on a rugby field".

Marist St Pats have been excluded from the Ambassador's Sevens Tournament for three years, the Wellington Rugby Football Union decided in a disciplinary hearing.

Marist St Pats players Iosefo Aukustino (two year ban) and Sagele Aukustino (one year ban) were handed heavy suspensions from all rugby by the disciplinary committee. Another player, Jeremiah Tuiatua, was given a five-match ban.

The incident happened in Upper Hutt in November which left a promising young player needing medical treatment for serious facial injuries. According to the hearing, the victim is still "suffering significant effects from his injuries".

The young man, seen as a rising star of the game, was playing for Petone against Marist St Pats during Wellington Rugby's annual American Ambassador's Sevens tournament at Maidstone Park on November 14.

One of the young man's teammates is understood to have used an elbow on a Marist player, provoking a response from the opposition.

When the player attempted to intervene, he was punched, knocked to the ground unconscious and suffered a seizure. Even then, eyewitness accounts told the disciplinary committee that he was kicked in the head while on the ground.

The 18-year-old was left with numerous fractures around his eye socket, severe swelling and a serious concussion. The Herald has agreed not to name the player.

Three Marist players were sent off and the club was disqualified from the tournament, while Petone elected not to continue. A number of teammates accompanied him to seek medical attention, along with his mother, who watched events unfold from the sideline.

In the hearing, one referee said: "I have never seen anything like this. It was pure thuggery".

Another referee added "It was bad enough for him to consider his future in rugby".

An eyewitness (himself a senior player from another club) told the Herald the young player was hit from behind and attacked while he lay on the ground.

"It was the most vicious and dog-pack-mentality act I've seen in any game ever," he said.

"It was honestly the most disgusting thing I've ever seen in rugby."

Wellington Rugby CEO Matt Evans said last year the union had offered support to the family and the clubs involved.

"We strongly condemn any form of violence in our game and are extremely disappointed anytime something like this occurs. Our immediate thoughts are with the injured player and ensuring he has the necessary support around him as he recovers from his injuries," Evans said.