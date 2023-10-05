Razor not allowed at All Blacks' World Cup games: Marshall

Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson may be the next All Blacks coach but according to former teammate Justin Marshall, he’s been asked not to attend any New Zealand matches at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Robertson takes over from Ian Foster after the current World Cup and was spotted in the crowd by TV cameras at a Pool D game earlier in the tournament between England and Argentina in Marseille. But according to Marshall, the champion Crusaders coach has been told he’d be a “distraction” if seen at an All Blacks clash.

The All Blacks square off against Uruguay in Lyon tomorrow before an expected quarter-final clash next weekend.

Marshall, who played with Robertson at the Crusaders, made the claims during a panel discussion on South Africa’s SuperSport, who he is working for in France as a pundit after losing his commentary role with Sky TV.

“Can I tell you something really interesting,” Marshall said in a discussion with former Springbok Schalk Burger.

“Scott Robertson has been here in France. You would have seen him. He’s been floating around.

“He’s not allowed to be at All Blacks games.

“They feel he’s too big a distraction to the current players.

“All of a sudden they might want to chat to him or might want to impress him, so Ian Foster said to him...he’s not being allowed at All Blacks games.”

Robertson was revealed as the next All Blacks coach back in March this year before side had played a test in the 2023 season. It created an awkward position for current coach Foster, who pointed out his frustrations at the timing of the announcement.

“I think it’s pretty highly unlikely that I will be in this job next year, but I keep getting asked about it if am I going to apply,” Foster said to Newstalk’s ZB’s Mike Hosking in February before the announcement.

“The big question is what’s the best thing for the All Blacks in 2023. And for me, the team comes first and I want to express their view.

“I’m reading the tea leaves Mike and I think it looks like there’s a mood for a change. And, so for me, I’d like to put energy into that at the end of the year. Not now. My sole focus is on the World Cup and quite frankly, I think it’s highly unlikely that I’m going to be the next All Blacks coach anyway. But that’s, that to me is not my concern.

“This is becoming more of a debate about who’s going to apply then what’s the right thing for the team. And for me, I know there’s going to be some people going to make decisions, I respect that and I respect whatever decision is made. But I believe I owe it to our team to say what I felt was the right thing for the All Blacks in a World Cup year.”