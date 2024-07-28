Sam Cane recalled for All Blacks

Sam Cane has been injured for much of the year. Photo: Reuters

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has named his 36-man squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship, recalling former captain Sam Cane to his loose forward group.

Another gaining a recall is wing/fullback Will Jordan, who missed all of Super Rugby Pacific with a shoulder injury. He's also joined by uncapped Ruben Love, meaning a real logjam has emerged in the outside backs.

Cane also has been injured for much of the year, having suffered a back complaint in January with Suntory Sungoliath in Japan Rugby League One. It was unclear exactly how serious it was, but the 95-test veteran has barely played all season.

Finlay Christie has been bumped out of the squad by Noah Hotham, while fellow Crusaders George Bell is retained at hooker. David Havili also comes back, his utility value covers all positions from 10 outwards.

Even though Scott Barrett has been named in the squad, Ardie Savea will take over as captain for the first test at least, as it was revealed yesterday that Barrett suffered a finger injury against Fiji that required surgery.

It also means that Sam Darry will retain his spot as lock cover, alongside Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa'i.

"It was a tough squad to select because everyone has owned their opportunities. Continuity is important, but it's also important to reward performance," Robertson said.

"Sam Cane, Will and David bring a lot of experience and leadership to the group and Ruben, Noah and Sam Darry have taken their chance in the environment. It will be a special moment for Ruben being selected for the first time. He's worked hard in the background and will be ready when his opportunity comes."

The All Blacks open their campaign against Argentina in Wellington on August 10.

The teams meet again a week later in Auckland (August 17) before the All Blacks head to South Africa for two tests against the Springboks in Johannesburg (August 31) and Cape Town (September 7).

They then play a Bledisloe Cup series against the Wallabies in Sydney on September 21 and Wellington on September 28.

All Blacks 2024 Rugby Championship squad

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell

Props: Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Fletcher Newell, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Tamaiti Williams

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Darry

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea (vice captain), Luke Jacobson, Ethan Blackadder, Wallace Sititi, Samipeni Finau, Dalton Papali'i, Sam Cane

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Noah Hotham

First five eighths: Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett

Midfield: Jordie Barrett (vice captain), Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, David Havili

Outside backs: Sevu Reece, Mark Tele'a, Emoni Narawa, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Stephen Perofeta, Ruben Love