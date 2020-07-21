Tuesday, 21 July 2020

CBHS students stood down after post-match brawl

    A 'bit of push and shove' between supporters. Photo: Getty Images
    Two Christchurch Boys' High School students have been stood down and temporarily suspended from playing rugby after their role in a post-match brawl at the weekend.

    The students, who were spectators at Christchurch Boys' High School's 27-28 loss to Christ's College on Saturday, were involved in "a bit of push and shove" between opposing supporters.

    Stuff reported that students from both schools had met on the field after the final whistle, where some collar grabbing and shoving ensued, along with an exchange of words.

    Louis Gunn, of Christ's College, looks to feed the scrum during the match between Christ's and...
    Christchurch Boys' High School principal Nic Hill told Stuff the passion associated with the fixture was welcomed but it spilled over and resulted in a serious incident requiring consequences.

    Meanwhile, Christ's College executive principal Garth Wynne described the incident as "scuffles" and had not received any formal complaints. No Christ's College students have therefore faced disciplinary action.

    Christ's College students Olly Ryan and Anton Marshall after their win over Christchurch Boys'...
    A history of sideline incidents between the schools dating back to the mid-90s had seen the presence of police and security guards introduced.

    A string of arrests in 2009 then saw Christchurch Boys' High School endorse a Christ's College initiative to eliminate all alcohol from the event.

    The two schools have faced off 136 times since 1892. Christchurch Boys' High School has won 84, whilst College has won 43. There have been nine draws.

     

    NZ Herald

     

