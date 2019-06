John McGlashan College blasted aside Otago Boys' HS Second XV 71-19 in an Otago premier schools match at Littlebourne today.

Southland Boys' HS was too strong for Dunstan HS, winning 50-18 in Alexandra.

King's HS beat Mt Aspiring College 50-14 at King's. Wakatipu HS had a 43-12 win against South Otago HS in Balclutha, and St Kevin's College overcame the Combined Co-Eds 43-28 in Oamaru.