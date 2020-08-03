SBHS given fright by OBHS Second VX

There was heartbreak and a good dose of pride waiting for Otago Boys’ Second XV on Saturday.

The team has made the step up to the top grade of the Otago Premier Schools competition and gave the unbeaten Southland Boys’ an awful fright.

A late penalty sealed a 20-17 win for the Southland Boys side but it was very impressive defensive effort from the home team at Littlebourne.

Southland Boys’ made the trip north after it had played a tough match against King’s earlier in the week.

So it was an energy-zapping week for the visiting team. Otago Boys’ led 17-10 at halftime and spent most of the second spell defending.

It was all guts and almost glory.

Loosehead prop Josh Leebody had an impressive game. He set the standard in the scrum, carried well and made his share of tackles as well.

Fullback Jackson Beddington played most of the game at first five-eighth following an injury and he controlled the game well.

Scott Alexander started from the bench but impressed when he came on at fullback. He was elusive on attack and grabbed an intercept try as well.

King’s beat Dunstan 48-0 but there was a serious injury in the game. Dunstan winger Zach Randle was hurt shortly before the halftime break.

The game had to be shifted from King’s to Bathgate Park and took more than two hours to complete. Randle lay on the ground for more than two hours being cared by a couple of medics before an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Dunedin Hospital and stayed there overnight with injuries to his neck and shoulder.

He was discharged yesterday and was set to return to Alexandra.

In the other premiership match, Otago Boys’ beat the newly promoted St Kevin’s 70-10.

In the championship, John McGlashan College beat Waitaki Boys’ 55-0, Mount Aspiring eased past the Combined Coeds 43-8 and Wakatipu edged South Otago 29-17.