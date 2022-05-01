Skip to main content
Do-up of club facilities gives women a space
Cue the toilet humour.
Scrum’s dark arts studied
Highlanders prop Josh Hohneck never gets tired of talking about scrums.
Highlanders aware of strengths of Reds’ game
Highlanders playmaker Mitch Hunt is not surprised the Australian teams are doing better in Super Rugby Pacific than some expected.
Highlanders sign breached rule: council
After three years of advertising Highlanders games and giving away free tickets to the team’s matches, a Dunedin businessman says he was asked to take down his sign without explanation.
Young Pirates play ‘best 40 minutes’ in recent years
Pirates Old Boys provided the highlight in round three of the Southland premier competition with a 27-26 win over defending champion Woodlands at Surrey Park.
Toko steps up with win in close contest
Toko surprised everyone — except perhaps itself — with a fantastic 30-26 win over Heriot in an energetic Southern Region game at Milton on Saturday.
Rolling maul to the rescue in Excelsior win
Rolling mauls can be hard enough to stop at the best of times.
Leslie wows with winning kick
Slippery Southern first five Jack Leslie clinched a tense 36-35 win over University with a clutch conversion from out wide in the last act of the game.
Upper Clutha off to flying start with new stand-out players
The fascinating aspect of Upper Clutha’s blazing start to the Central Otago premier competition is that the three standout performers in the handsome wins over Cromwell Goats and, on Saturday, the...
Youngsters enjoy annual rugby event
For more than six decades Otago boys and girls have experienced the thrill of victory and the pain of defeat and deepened their love of the game of rugby at the Taieri Sevens.
Highlanders survive their island fling
The season remains alive, by the barest of margins.
Brumbies claim another Kiwi scalp
The Brumbies displayed their full range of qualities today to emphasise their title credentials - and show the work that remains for the Hurricanes.
Dunedin Premier Rugby - final scores
Southern wrestled the Cavanagh Memorial trophy off University with a thrilling 36-35 win at Bathgate Park this afternoon.
Highlanders grab narrow win in Suva
The Highlanders aren't the most complete team in Super Rugby Pacific, but they do have a very particular set of skills.
Crusaders stunned by Waratahs
It will only exacerbate the Crusaders' pain, but their shock 24-21 loss to the Waratahs should prove one of the most popular results of the season.
Disappointment as Pirates withdraw from competition
Dunedin women’s premier grade will be missing a very familiar team when it gets under way next weekend — Pirates.
Brown on cusp of coaching milestone
Party in Suva?
Round kicking off with wild match-ups
The Southern Region competition heads into its second round this weekend with some outrageous match-ups for so early in the season.
Eels look set to navigate hazards
Taieri coach Jason Macdonald described the Dunedin premier club season as "more of a sprint compared with the marathon of other years".
Covid makes challenge harder
While Maniototo is thrilled to be challenging Upper Clutha for the prestigious White Horse Cup at Wanaka tomorrow, the premier side is in a race against time to pull together enough healthy players...
