Scrums won't be banned in NZ

Rule changes to scrums being talked about elsewhere won't happen in New Zealand. Photo: ODT fies

New Zealand Rugby won't be following a proposal from World Rugby's medical committee to ban scrum resets, team huddles and upright tackles.

World Rugby is considering the moves to reduce the transmission risk of Covid-19 but will ultimately leave any final decision up to national bodies.

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber has labelled the proposal ridiculous but New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says players here won't have to play under those rules.

Robinson says the proposal is designed to get the game "safely back on the field in difficult circumstances in the Northern Hemisphere".

"There don't appear to be any signs of community transmission in New Zealand so our circumstances are quite different and we don't anticipate the need to adopt the law proposals," he said.

"We have been open with World Rugby about this and they understand our unique situation."

"We will continue to manage all health risks with stringent protocols and be lead by our public health authorities.

"The protocols including daily symptom and temperature checks, stringent hygiene and cleaning, contact tracing practices, and asking anyone who feels unwell to stay away, self-isolate and get tested."

Top flight rugby resumes next week in New Zealand with the Super Rugby Aotearoa kicking off.

Club rugby can resume in three weeks time.