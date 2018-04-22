Black Ferns 7s stage comeback to beat Australia

gettyimages-949815500.jpg Gayle Broughton of New Zealand makes a break and scores a try during the Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Australia. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand have experienced deja vu at the women's sevens world series tournament in Japan after over-running Australia 17-12 in the semifinal.

Recording the exact same scoreline as the Commonwealth Games final a week earlier, the Black Ferns Sevens fought back from 12-0 down in Kitakyushu, Japan.

A try on the stroke of halftime Gayle Broughton put New Zealand back in touch against their arch rivals, who had scorched ahead through Evania Pelite and Emma Tonegato.

Dominance of possession in the second spell helped New Zealand create tries to Michaela Blyde and Tyla Nathan-Wong, the latter putting them ahead with 90 seconds remaining.

France, who are sixth in the world series, beat Spain 21-0 in the other semifinal and will take on New Zealand at 8.30pm.

The French went down to New Zealand 38-7 on day one.

The Black Ferns Sevens, who crushed China 50-0 in the quarter-finals, faced easily their toughest test against world series leaders Australia.

It was a vital win in the third tournament of the five-leg world series.

An Australian win would have put them in a near-unassailable position after winning the first two legs in Dubai and Sydney.

New Zealand have unearthed their best form, surging through the Games on the Gold Coast unbeaten before amassing 174 points in five games in Japan.