NZ knocked out of Hamilton Sevens by Fiji

Luke Masirewa of New Zealand drops the ball against Fiji in the semi final during the 2018 New Zealand Sevens at FMG Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Hamilton. Photo: Getty Images

Fiji has knocked New Zealand out of the Hamilton sevens.

In a dramatic, enthralling semifinal, fans flocked to see the two favourite teams at this tournament. They did not disappoint.

New Zealand had their chances but panicked under pressure with dropped balls and forward passes when breakouts from their own line threatened proving costly, going down 14-12.

Clark Laidlaw's side will now contest third place.

Vilimoni Koroi did everything he could to send New Zealand into the final, scoring one solo try and saving another will a brilliant cover tackle. Losing the influential playmaker with two minutes left to an arm injury was a major blow but Fiji deserved their victory.

The crowd traded chants of "All Blacks" and "Fiji" in an electric atmosphere but it was the Fijians, after leading 7-5 at the break, who held their nerve down the stretch.

Earlier New Zealand progressed to the semi after downing England 19-12 in a tense match, while Fiji snuck past Gordon Tietjens' Samoa thanks to a last minute try.

Fiji meet South Africa, both teams unbeaten in Hamilton, in the Cup final.