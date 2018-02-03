NZ sevens blow away France in opening match

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
What a start. New Zealand couldn't have asked for a better way to begin their inaugural Hamilton sevens campaign, blitzing France 52-7 in their opening match.
New Zealand led 28-0 at half time, scoring eight tries in total with five converted.
Etene Nanai-Seturo and Caleb Clarke, two 18-year-old prospects, both impressed in the second half. Clarke bumped off four defenders in one run while Nanai-Seturo threw off a tackler with ease on his way to the line.
New Zealand's next pool match is against Scotland at 4.46pm.