Saturday, 3 February 2018

NZ sevens blow away France in opening match

    Tim Mikkelson of New Zealand beats a tackle against France during the 2018 New Zealand Sevens. Photo: Getty Images
    What a start. New Zealand couldn't have asked for a better way to begin their inaugural Hamilton sevens campaign, blitzing France 52-7 in their opening match.

    New Zealand led 28-0 at half time, scoring eight tries in total with five converted.

    Etene Nanai-Seturo and Caleb Clarke, two 18-year-old prospects, both impressed in the second half. Clarke bumped off four defenders in one run while Nanai-Seturo threw off a tackler with ease on his way to the line.

    New Zealand's next pool match is against Scotland at 4.46pm.

