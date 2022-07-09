Saturday, 9 July 2022

Sexton cleared to play in test

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    There was no denying the significance of one name in Ireland’s starting line-up.

    Johnny Sexton was controversially cleared from concussion protocols, having left the field with a head knock last weekend.

    Peter O'Mahony
    Peter O'Mahony
    He will line up in the No 10 jersey in what flanker Peter O’Mahony said was a boost going into tonight’s test against the All Blacks at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    "There’s no secret Johnny’s obviously one of the best players in the world, one of the best flyhalfs in the world," O’Mahony said.

    "You want to be dealing from a full deck. We want to be playing from as full a bill of health as possible.

    "There isn’t anyone you’d say you can afford to have out, with regard to having three games in the space of nine or 10 days. He’s hugely important to us, obviously our captain, so that’s where it stands."

    O’Mahony added that while he was "far from a medical practitioner", Sexton seemed "in good form" at training.

    The 78-test veteran was in the line-up the day Ireland beat the All Blacks in 2018 — one of the team’s three wins over New Zealand in the past six years.

    He said to beat them it needed a complete performance and lacking in parts of the game would result in coming up short.

    That was evident in last week’s 42-19 loss at Eden Park.

    "I think we’ve got to hold on to the ball a bit better at times, be a bit more patient," he said.

    "I think we’ve ... got to give ourselves a bit more of a chance with some of the silly penalties we gave away last weekend. Teams like the All Blacks don’t need the access we gave them through the silly penalties we gave away. So denying access there.

    "Set piece-wise we lost a handful of lineouts, a couple of scrum penalties, three I think. They’re areas that are access again."

    For a team like the All Blacks, "you need to be denying that access".

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter