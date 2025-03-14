Show time for next crop of academy players

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The next crop of potential Warriors will have their first day at school this weekend.

The Southern Zone Rugby League launched an academy in April last year that operates in association with the New Zealand Warriors.

They have their second induction of players at Logan Park tomorrow.

New Zealand Warriors pathways and development coach Tony Iro is travelling south for the induction session. Iro plays a crucial role in the New Zealand Warriors academies across the country.

He will be speaking to the academy athletes and leading a skills session.

Southern Zone Rugby League general manager Liam Turner led the push to develop the academy.

Last year, Warriors heavyweights Andrew McFadden, Stacey Jones and Cameron George made their way to Dunedin to view the facilities and gave the programme the thumbs-up.

This year’s 25-strong intake includes New Zealand under-16 representative Justin Talalima Wineti and Jackson Robinson, who has signed a development contract with the Warriors following a strong tournament for Aoraki 14s boys at the South Island tournament last year.