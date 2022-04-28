Smith back for Highlanders' clash in Suva

Aaron Smith is back leading the Highlanders this weekend. Photo: ODT files

Highlanders captain Aaron Smith will return to the side for its match against Fijian Drua in Suva on Saturday.

Smith was unavailable last weekend and robust loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu’u also returns after missing the last game against the Brumbies.

Christian Lio-Willie, who produced a barnstorming performance on debut last weekend, has earned a start in the No 6 jersey, with Billy Harmon completing the trio at No 7.

Gareth Evans has returned to Dunedin after receiving an injury against the Brumbies in Melbourne.

The side will have extra motivation to achieve in this weekend’s round 11 game, as it is Tony Brown’s 100th involved with the Highlander’s coaching team - a feat that he fell just shy of as a player (97 caps from 2016-11).

Hooker Andrew Makalio will bring up his 50th Super Rugby game.

Makalio made his debut for the Highlanders this season after playing 43 games for the Crusaders between 2017 and 2021.

This Saturday’s game at ANZ National Stadium in Suva will be another weekend for firsts. It's the first time the Highlanders play the Fijian Drua, and the first home game for the hosts, as they have been based in Australia for the earlier rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

It is an important game for both teams, who have only one win each.

Brown is expecting a determined Fijian Drua team to turn up.

“We are expecting a tough encounter, the Drua play an exciting and unpredictable style and will need to be at our best for the full eighty.”

Highlanders v Fijian Drua

Saturday, April 30, Suva

Kickoff: 4.35pm (NZ time)

Highlanders: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Andrew Makalio, Jermaine Ainsley, Bryn Evans, Sam Caird, Christian Lio-Willie, Billy Harmon, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Aaron Smith, Mitch Hunt, Scott Gregory, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga Jensen, Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden Bachop.

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot, Josh Hohneck, Max Hicks, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Hugh Renton.

- Staff reporter

