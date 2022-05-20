Southland debut key moment

Grayson Knapp.

Five questions for Star lock

1. Favourite rugby memory?

Last year when I made my debut for Southland. We played Canterbury in the wind and the rain at Rugby Park and it was great to get out and play for Southland. The game ended up going to overtime and the lungs were bursting. Unfortunately, Canterbury managed to win it in extra time.

2. Hardest opponent?

Tasman are always tough. They played us last year and gave us a good game. They have a good mix of experienced guys and some young talent. I used to go to Nelson College so have a few mates in the team — always good to play against them.

3. What rugby player do you look up to and why?

Richie McCaw and Brad Thorn. Both hard-nosed guys who did not take a backward step.

4. What do you do to relax?

I like playing a bit of golf. Getting out on the course and hitting a few balls. I’m on a handicap of about 25 so I’m not that good. But it is fun to get out there and have a walk around — just enjoy it. A cold beer on Friday night is also not a bad thing.

5. If Grayson Knapp is cooking, what are we eating?

Just a good steak, eggs and chips. Medium rare is the steak and with some peppercorn sauce. Hard to beat that.