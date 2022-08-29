Southland Development too strong for Otago Country

Otago Country finished well but left it too late to salvage a win against Southland Development in Invercargill on Saturday.

The home side came out of the blocks firing and took control of the game with impressive line speed and intent on defence, and attack that had purpose.

Southland Development scored the opening two tries through rampaging midfielder Tevita Latu and flanker Ben Fotheringham as missed opportunities began to haunt the visiting side.

Country replied with a try to second five Rube Peina from close range, but the Southlanders took control of the game again and used their lineout as a weapon.

The strong-running Latu picked up his second try before hooker James Moodie benefited from a strong lineout drive to score his side’s fourth try of the half.

Southland Development winger Materua Tupou capped off a dominant first half with a try close to the break.

The opening stages of the second half looked to mirror the first with Southland controlling play and dominating the physical battles.

The introduction of some bench players gave much-needed energy to Otago Country, and a try to replacement hooker Dylan Mackenzie was followed fairly promptly by another to replacement halfback Jared Edwards, who caught a lopsided defence napping.

Southland scored the final try of the game with 15 minutes to go, Fotheringham getting his second.

Country finished the game with 14 men as replacement Mark McKenzie, who retaliated when he took exception to an alleged underhanded play from the opposition, was shown a red card.

To its credit, Country performed admirably for the final stages of the game and did not concede any more points.

The effort Otago Country showed was admirable, but some poor decision-making cost the side dearly.

Country was led by prop Ethan Hippolite, who put in another strong performance, while lock Damian Wilson and No8 Ben Scorgie were also impressive.

Southland Development was dominant in most facets of the game, except goal kicking.

With no fewer than five different kickers, it was left to skipper Hayden Edgely to slot his side’s only conversion.

The Southlanders were led by hooker Moodie, who had a strong first half.

Latu, the pick of the backs, was strong on the carry and explosive in open space and put in some decent shots on defence.

