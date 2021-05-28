James Lentjes, of the Highlanders, catches his breath during his team’s Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin last month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

He admits he has taken a while, but it will be a proud James Lentjes when he gets to wear a new cheesecutter tomorrow night.

Lentjes will play his 50th game for the Highlanders tomorrow when the side takes on the Rebels in Sydney.

Lentjes (50) made his debut for the side way back in 2015 when he joined the side as injury cover.

He played his first game against South African team the Stormers where Springbok loose forward Schalk Burger was playing his 100th game for the Cape Town-based side.

"I just remember being selected and being pumped because of that. And being able to mark Schalk Burger in his 100th game. Obviously that seems a long time ago," he said.

"I just came into an awesome team and that was some of those fondest memories in the game."

Lentjes played in the semifinal and final where the Highlanders carved out great wins to win the title.

But injury has slowed him down since. In 2017, an elbow injury ruined his season, the following year his shoulder was badly injured and in 2020 his ankle was smashed early in the season.

"They were pretty major — some of those injuries — but to get back and play Super Rugby again I’m just stoked. After that last one there was a bit of time there whether I would put the boots on again. I can’t pay enough tribute to the medical staff round here."

Lentjes said he had never again watched his leg getting injured last year in what was a horrible injury — leaving Lentjes prone on the ground and his foot at a strange angle.

He never had any doubt about wanting to get back on the field but with his ankle it was more of a matter of whether he would be able to.

The ankle injury was messy and initially it was just a case of wait and see.

He had to have two surgeries and it was only after the second one that he started making real progress.

Winning the title in 2015 was the obvious highlight so far in his Highlanders career.

It was great to get a start in his 50th appearance.

"Billy [Harmon] has been going awesome and taking a massive workload. It is my chance to have a go and see what I can do."

Family and friends were coming to Queenstown to watch but now the game had been moved to Sydney he would not have any family support.

Lentjes, who is coming back next year with the Highlanders, said the 50-cap goal was something he had not put too much emphasis on.

"If I aim too far in front I do not seem to get there. It has taken a while. I have had three season-ending injuries that have slowed me down but now to finally get there and get a cheesecutter."

A special Highlanders cheesecutter was given to all players who got 50 caps for the side.

"It is not bad for me as I’ve still got plenty of hair. A lot of guys haven’t and need theirs."