Springbok winger to be handed four-year ban: reports

    Aphiwe Dyantyi is set to be handed a four-year ban according to reports. Photo: Getty Images
    Former World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Aphiwe Dyantyi is set to be handed a four-year ban from rugby, according to reports.

    The Springboks winger tested positive for three banned substances following a team training camp on the eve of last year's Rugby World Cup.

    According to South Africa media, the SA Institute for Drug-free Sport (SAIDS) has slapped Dyantyi with a ban until 2 August 2023.

    The Lions player won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018 after impressing in his debut season for the Springboks including two tries in a 36-34 win over the All Blacks in Wellington.

    NZ Herald
