Strong All Blacks team named to face South Africa

Richie Mo'unga at an All Blacks training training session in Napier earlier this month. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand have named a strong line-up, including all three Barrett brothers, for their final Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture against South Africa at neutral Twickenham on Friday (local time).

Coach Ian Foster has selected the same backline that helped beat the Springboks 35-20 during the Rugby Championship in Auckland last month.

Changes from that team include Luke Jacobson replacing the injured Shannon Frizell at flanker, Sam Whitelock coming in for Brodie Retallick in the second row and Dane Coles replacing Codie Taylor at hooker.

Foster is keen to give his team a good run ahead of their World Cup opener against France in Paris on September 8 and this presents an excellent opportunity to do so against the old enemy and reigning world champions.

"This is our final game before the Rugby World Cup and this test is critical in our preparation," Foster said. "With just two weeks to go, it’s an important opportunity to get us battle-ready for the start of the tournament.

"These games (against South Africa) are always intense and physically challenging, and I’m sure this one will be no different."

Aaron Smith is at halfback with Richie Mo'unga in the number 10 jersey, and Rieko Ioane making up the midfield pairing with Jordie Barrett. The back three contains wings Mark Telea and Will Jordan, and Beauden Barrett.

Ardie Savea is at No 8 with captain Sam Cane and Jacobson as flankers, the second row is made up of Scott Barrett and Whitelock, while props Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot pack down either side of Coles.

The All Blacks have made an impressive start to 2023, beating Australia twice to go with wins over Argentina and South Africa, a far cry from their wobbles in 2022 which almost cost Foster his job ahead of the World Cup.

Another victory would send them into the tournament with huge momentum.

They have hosts France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia in Pool A.

All Blacks team to play South Africa

15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Luke Jacobson, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Josh Lord, 20-Tupou Vaa'i, 21-Dalton Papali'i, 22-Cam Roigard, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown.