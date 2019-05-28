Wallabies great calls time on Super Rugby career

David Pocock in action for the Brumbies. Photo: Getty

Wallabies flanker David Pocock has confirmed that he has played his last match for Super Rugby side the ACT Brumbies and will be focusing entirely on getting fit for the Rugby World Cup for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old forward, who is struggling with a long-term calf injury and has played only three matches for the Brumbies this season, said he would not seek another Rugby Australia contract and play instead in Japan's Top League next year.

"The Brumbies have given me a home for the last seven years. They've supported me through injury and given me the opportunity to work on my game and my leadership as part of an incredible group of men," Pocock said.

"After 13 years of professional rugby, I'm looking forward to the challenges the rest of this year holds and also thinking about what comes next."

One of the best openside flankers in the world, Zimbabwe-born Pocock has struggled with injuries throughout his time in Canberra, losing most of two seasons to knee injuries.

Since he returned from a sabbatical designed to extend his career last year, he was also sidelined with a neck injury caused by opposing players twisting his head to try and nullify his effectiveness at the breakdown.

This year's World Cup in Japan will be Pocock's third for the Wallabies after he helped them to the semi-final in 2011 and the final four years ago in England.

Because he has already won 77 caps for Australia, Pocock will still be available for the Wallabies under the "Giteau Rule", which allows players who have played more than 60 tests to play for Australia while contracted to teams abroad.