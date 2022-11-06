Superman Savea leads All Black victory over Wales

Ardie Savea’s superhuman efforts inspired the All Blacks to begin their three test northern venture on an emphatic note and ensure Wales must wait for another crack to break their 69-year drought.

In an enthralling, if not slightly predictable, test at the Principality Stadium, that featured punch and counterpunch in-front of 75,000 typically buoyant fans, the All Blacks survived several Welsh fightbacks to notch a 55-23 record victory in Cardiff and maintain their 33-match stranglehold over the locals.

While the All Blacks scored eight-tries-to-two, they let a dominant 17-0 first half lead slip to regularly invite Wales back into the contest before regrouping and, by the finish, sending a statement to their northern rivals this morning (NZ time).

In their quest for consistency the All Blacks have now won five tests in a row. Those haven’t all been convincing but that recent record is a far cry from losing four of their first six tests this year, including three defeats in succession at home.

Ardie Savea breaks to score a try despite being tackled by Will Rowlands (right) and Rio Dyer. Photo: Getty Images

This performance will breed further confidence. It wasn’t always pretty, with the forward pack leading the charge and wingers Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece barely touching the ball at times, and contained too many unforced errors.

But it was another example of the All Blacks rolling up their sleeves in a manner they weren’t able to do this time last year.

The most pleasing aspect of this victory, other than the forward pack’s dominance, is the way the All Blacks maintained composure under pressure after mistakes allowed Wales to close within striking distance – twice cutting the lead in the second half to six points.

The All Blacks impressive final quarter also speaks to the efforts from their bench where Samisoni Taukei’aho added notable impact.

Savea, in his return to the No 8 jersey, was the dominant force for the All Blacks. He snaffled two early breakdown turnovers and would’ve had two more but for team-mates failing to roll away.

With his relentless work-rate Savea was highly prominent with ball in hand, too. Twisting, turning, bumping, he often earned hard metres to propel the All Blacks forward. He was named man of the match after laying on Aaron Smith’s second try with his outrageous dummy claiming its first victim, and scoring a try of his own to underline a standout performance.

Aaron Smith celebrates after scoring one of his two tries in the match. Photo: Getty Images

Smith celebrated surpassing Dan Carter as the All Blacks most capped back of all time. His first try turned back the clock with a moment of individual brilliance; a snipe and step producing a try at a crucial time, just as Wales had clawed back to within six.

The All Blacks ultimately sent locals for the exits early after kicking well clear from their 22-13 half time lead but they were forced to wear Wales down, often through their productive pick-and-drive play.

For long periods it was a case of new venue, familiar theme for the All Blacks.

The tourists started superbly with Savea and Dalton Papalii leading the way.

Papalii, stepping in to replace injured captain Sam Cane, imposed his typically physical defence and made one early bust that created the impetus for the first of Codie Taylor’s double.

On the back of their dominant scrum, where Ethan de Groot in particular dominated his opposite, and early organised, committed defensive resistance, the All Blacks cruised out to lead 17-0 in as many minutes.

At that point, it was easy work. Wales were repelled at every turn, unable to get their game going.

As has been the case too often this year, though, the All Blacks couldn’t sustain their accuracy in the first spell. Shannon Frizzel dropped a restart; a lineout went astray. One defensive error later, when Rio Dyer split Richie Mo’unga, Rieko Ioane and Clarke with a set move, the Welsh winger scored on debut.

A second defensive mistake proved costly for the All Blacks when they were punished for not having anyone marking the side of the ruck. Welsh midfielder Nick Tompkins took full advantage of the gaping hole, and Wales were suddenly within reach.

Just as the crowd found their voice, though, the All Blacks responded by grinding their way downfield where Mo’unga launched a cross-field kick for Jordie Barrett to leap above Dyer and restore a level of comfort.

Despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise that comfort wasn’t always clear. Yet with Scotland and England to come, the All Blacks again have a platform to launch a strong finish to a challenging year.

All Blacks: Codie Taylor 2, Jordie Barrett 2, Aaron Smith 2, Ardie Savea, Samisoni Taukei’aho tries, Richie Mo’unga pen, con 5

Wales: Rio Dyer, Justin Tipuric tries, Gareth Anscombe con 2, pen 3

HT: 13-22

- By Liam Napier in Cardiff