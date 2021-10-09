Taranaki hold on to deny Otago

Taranaki second five-eighth Tei Walden is tackled by Otago's Ray Nu'u during tonight's NPC game at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Otago have fallen short in their return to Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

Taranaki withstood a late flurry of pressure to condemn the hosts to a 30-23 in their first home NPC game in nine weeks.

Liam Blyde had scored to put Taranaki ahead with 10 minutes to play.

Otago had its chance to answer, twice winning penalties and kicking to the corner for lineouts.

However, the first throw did not connect and the second drive was well-defended.

It enabled Taranaki to remain unbeaten, although there was little between the teams.

They traded two penalties each early, before former Otago second five-eighth put Taranaki ahead when he finished a break from Jayson Poltroz.

Otago answered on halftime though, Ray Nu'u breaking the line and running 35m, before popping a pass up to Sio Tomkinson to score.

That made it 13-13 at halftime.

Early in the second half Pita Gus Sowakula took advantage of Otago being reduced to 14-men - when Sam Fischli was yellow carded for taking Fin Hoeata in the air in a lineout.

He scampered off the back of a scrum, exploiting the extra space and giving the visitors back the lead.

Dylan Nel responded with one of his own for Otago, before the teams traded penalties to make it 23-23.

Poltroz followed up with another break, linking with Blyde to take the lead back.

From there Taranaki held on as Otago could not breach its line in the final 10 minutes.