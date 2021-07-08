PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Taieri College pupil Hugh Siloy (11) gets a selfie with Fijian rugby player Waisea Nayacalevu at Dunedin Airport last evening during a welcome for the team.

Fiji plays the All Blacks in the first of a two test series tomorrow at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Preparations have been far from ideal for the Fijians.

Their players have entered New Zealand at different times, depending on their release dates from their contracts at clubs around the world.

That has left them to finish their 14 days in managed isolation and quarantine at different times.

It was only this week that Fiji finally had its entire team together for a full training.