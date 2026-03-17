Timoci Tavatavanawai. Photo: New Zealand Rugby

Jim certainly provides a difference.

Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai is having a whale of a season — and that is backed up by the numbers.

The man they call "Jimmy the Difference" is top of Super Rugby for defenders beaten (36, and the man in second place has 24), third equal in offloads and fifth in carries.

His sparkling form has been recognised in player of the year voting.

Tavatavanawai is in a three-way tie for first after the opening five rounds.

He is joined on a competition-leading 22 points by flying Waratahs winger Max Jorgensen and Western Force first five Ben Donaldson.

Tavatavanawai picked up eight points from the voting panel for his fine effort in the loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch at the weekend.

Brumbies loose forward Charlie Cale (20 points) and Blues winger Caleb Clarke (19) round out the top five.

Player of the year votes are announced every week before voting goes behind closed doors following round 10.

Ardie Savea was named player of the year in 2025 after starring in his first season for Moana Pasifika.