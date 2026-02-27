Photo: Getty Images

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot is tackled during his side’s round three Super Rugby match against the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane last night.

The Highlanders went to the sheds down 19-7 at halftime. A full match report is available at www.odt.co.nz.

In the earlier Super Rugby game, the Western Force registered a rare win on New Zealand soil — their second in 26 attempts — over Moana Pasifika in Pukekohe.

The Australian side ran in five tries to three to come out deserved 35-19 winners.

It was their first win of the season after two losses on the road.

Games today comprise the Fijian Drua at home in Lautoka against the Hurricanes (4.35pm), the Chiefs hosting the Crusaders in Hamilton (7.05pm), and the Blues away to the Brumbies in Canberra (9.35pm). — Additional reporting RNZ