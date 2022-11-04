Three Otago players named in ABs XV

Three Otago players will be part of the All Blacks XV’s first appearance this weekend.

The newly christened second-string national side plays Ireland A in Dublin tomorrow morning (NZ time).

Otago lock Josh Dickson starts in the second row beside Patrick Tuipolotu, the captain and one of four players released from the All Blacks squad after the Japan test.

Two Otago players, first five Josh Ioane and No 8 Christian Lio-Willie, will hope to see some action from the bench.

Highlanders star Marino Mikaele-Tu’u starts at No 8, while Highlanders hooker Andrew Makalio has been called into the wider squad along with Crusaders flanker Tom Christie.

Braydon Ennor, Damian McKenzie and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are the other players to have joined the XV after being with the All Blacks for their game in Japan.

“We are anticipating a huge challenge from Ireland A," All Blacks XV coach Leon MacDonald said.

"They are a top-tier, physical team with strong attack and defence, as we saw earlier this year against the Maori All Blacks.

“With a short lead-in to this first match, we’ve balanced out experience with younger rising talent.

"The players are all out to showcase their immense skills and strength as a team. They’re excited to get this opportunity to play on an international scale and to represent New Zealand in what will be a proud moment for players and their whanau."

All Blacks XV



To play Ireland A

Ruben Love, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, AJ Lam, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Luke Jacobson, Dominic Gardiner, Patrick Tuipolotu (captain), Josh Dickson, Tevita Mafileo, Brodie McAlister, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Finlay Brewis, Tamaiti Williams, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Cam Roigard, Josh Ioane, Alex Nankivell.