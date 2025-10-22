Timu returns as Otago name side for NPC final

Josh Timu has recovered just in time to make the starting XV for Otago against Canterbury in Saturday's NPC final. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Josh Timu has shaken off a knee complaint and will get an opportunity to add to the family legacy.

The Otago centre has been named in the team to contest the NPC final against Canterbury in Christchurch on Saturday.

His father, former All Blacks winger John Timu, was part of the Otago team that won the NPC in 1991.

If Otago are successful on Saturday, Josh and John will become the first father-and-son combination to win NPC titles with Otago.

Josh has been a key plank in the midfield this season. His work on defence has been exceptional, so his return is timely.

Timu got injured during the tense 44-41 quarterfinal win over Waikato in Dunedin earlier this month, and missed the punishing 41-17 win over Bay of Plenty in the semifinal in Dunedin last weekend.

Timu’s inclusion in the run-on side means Josh Whaanga will drop to the bench.

There is more favourable news on the injury front.

Explosive fullback Finn Hurley got on off the bench against Bay of Plenty for his first 20 minutes all season but limped off with a rolled ankle.

He has been named on the bench, which means Sam Nemec-Vial drops out of the 23.

There are no other changes.

Coach Mark Brown has been consistent in his selections this season but has also rewarded form.

Flanker Lucas Casey and halfback Dylan Pledger started the campaign as back-ups but quickly claimed starting spots, and Oliver Haig has rediscovered his form and was rewarded with a start at lock last week, and he has retained his place ahead of the powerful Joseva Tamani.

It is a team naming without surprise, other than Timu’s rapid return from injury.

The Canterbury side has been weakened due to form hooker George Bell and lock Sam Darry joining the All Blacks.

Their absence will strip some talent from the pack.

Canterbury captain and openside Tom Christie leads the defensive effort every week. He is the leading tackler in the competition with 222 tackles — 37 more tackles than his nearest rival.

Canterbury are extremely hard to break down, but they do kick the ball a lot and that will play nicely into Otago’s game plan.

Canterbury have some threats out wide as well.

Fullback Chay Fihaki is chief among them and midfielder Dallas McLeod bagged two tries in the semifinal win over Hawke’s Bay.

The teams have met once this season and Otago registered a famous 38-36 win to grab the Ranfurly Shield in a try-fest in Christchurch.

They scored six tries each.

NPC final

Christchurch, Saturday, 4.05pm

Otago: Sam Gilbert (captain), Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Christian Lio-Willie, Lucas Casey, Will Stodart, Oliver Haig, Will Tucker, Rohan Wingham, Nic Souchon, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, Moana Takataka, Joseva Tamani, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Josh Whaanga, Finn Hurley.

Canterbury: Chay Fihaki, Manasa Mataele, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Ngane Punivai, Andrew Knewstubb, Louie Chapman, Dominic Gardiner, Tom Christie (captain), Zach Gallagher, Jamie Hannah, Liam Jack, Seb Calder, Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis. Reserves: Nick Hyde, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Gus Brown, Tahlor Cahill, Torian Barnes, Tyson Belworthy, James White, Jone Rova.

