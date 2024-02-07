Tony Brown joins Springboks coaching team

Coach Tony Brown enjoys the atmosphere before his final game in charge of the Highlanders. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former All Blacks number 10 and Highlanders coach Tony Brown has been confirmed as a member of the coaching staff for the Springboks along with a surprising name added to the group.

Rassie Erasmus was officially named as the team’s head coach today, stepping into the role to replace Jacques Nienaber in the wake of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup final win over the All Blacks.

Erasmus has been working in a Director of Rugby role following the 2019 World Cup title but was still very hands on during the tournament last year.

Brown comes into the Springboks setup as attacking coach, while former Ireland hooker and Harlequins assistant coach Jerry Flannery will take charge of the team’s defence. Also part of the team is Jaco Peyper, who recently announced his retirement from refereeing. He joins the Springboks as National Laws Advisor.

Brown most recently worked as an assistant under Jamie Joseph with Japan at the Rugby World Cup, where the side failed to get out of pool play. Previously he was head coach at the Highlanders in 2021 and 2022.

Two-time World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen has also been appointed to a roving coaching role with all SA Rugby’s national teams.

The Springboks open the season against world number two Ireland with two tests before hosting the All Blacks for two tests to start the Rugby Championship.

”It is a massive honour to coach the Springboks, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me,” Erasmus said on the SA Rugby website. “The main difference between the last four years and this season is that I will be more hands-on at the field sessions.

”In my role as director of rugby in the last four years I continued to oversee the team structures and strategy in conjunction with Jacques and the other coaches, so it should be an easy transition back into the head coach role.”

Erasmus has been in hospital for more than a week while recovering from chemical burns while using a powerful detergent. He suffered burns to his arms and chest in what was described as a freak accident.

But he’s already started working with staff for their first assignments in July, two home tests against Ireland and a first visit by Portugal.

”We already had our first coaching session this week at the hospital,” Erasmus said, “and it’s great to see the enthusiasm among the coaches to get the season under way.”