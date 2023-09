PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago have lost 17-36 to Taranaki in this evening's NPC match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, in Dunedin.

The team described the first 40 minutes as "exciting" but after what they called a "tough second half" they gave "full credit to Taranaki."

Otago meets Waikato in Hamilton next Sunday.

There will be a full match report in Monday's Otago Daily Times

​​​​​​​