Tough start for Highlanders

Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith clears the ball during a match against the Crusaders earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders are heading back to Invercargill.

That, and a brutally tough start, were the features of the Highlanders’ draw for 2023 announced this morning.

A fourth-round game against the Western Force on Sunday, March 19 will be the first Super Rugby game held in Invercargill in four years.

It will be a happy homecoming for new Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody.

To be fair, he will have his mind elsewhere for a while as the Highlanders start the season with a tricky three weeks.

They host the Blues - who romped through the 2022 campaign before the wheels fell off in the final - at Forsyth Barr Stadium in the first round.

Away games against the defending champion Crusaders - part of the Super Round in Melbourne - and the Chiefs follow before the Invercargill game.

The Highlanders play the Blues, Chiefs and Force twice each next year, and the other teams once.



Highlanders draw

R1: v Blues, February 25, 7.05pm (Dunedin)

R2: v Crusaders, March 3, 8pm (Melbourne)

R3: v Chiefs, March 10, 7.05pm (Hamilton)

R4: v Force, March 19, 3.35pm (Invercargill)

R5: v Fijian Drua, March 25, 4.35pm (Dunedin)

R6: v Moana Pasifika, March 31, 7.05pm (Auckland)

R7: v Hurricanes, April 8, 7.05pm (Dunedin)

R8: bye

R9: v Force, April 22, 9.45pm (Perth)

R10: v Waratahs, April 28, 9.35pm (Sydney)

R11: v Chiefs, May 5, 7.05pm (Dunedin)

R12: v Brumbies, May 14, 4.35pm (Canberra)

R13: v Rebels, May 20, 4.35pm (Dunedin)

R14: v Reds, May 26, 7.05pm (Dunedin)

R15: v Blues, June 2, 7.05pm (Auckland)



