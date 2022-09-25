Tough start for Highlanders

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
That, and a brutally tough start, were the features of the Highlanders’ draw for 2023 announced this morning.
A fourth-round game against the Western Force on Sunday, March 19 will be the first Super Rugby game held in Invercargill in four years.
It will be a happy homecoming for new Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody.
To be fair, he will have his mind elsewhere for a while as the Highlanders start the season with a tricky three weeks.
They host the Blues - who romped through the 2022 campaign before the wheels fell off in the final - at Forsyth Barr Stadium in the first round.
Away games against the defending champion Crusaders - part of the Super Round in Melbourne - and the Chiefs follow before the Invercargill game.
Highlanders draw
R1: v Blues, February 25, 7.05pm (Dunedin)
R2: v Crusaders, March 3, 8pm (Melbourne)
R3: v Chiefs, March 10, 7.05pm (Hamilton)
R4: v Force, March 19, 3.35pm (Invercargill)
R5: v Fijian Drua, March 25, 4.35pm (Dunedin)
R6: v Moana Pasifika, March 31, 7.05pm (Auckland)
R7: v Hurricanes, April 8, 7.05pm (Dunedin)
R8: bye
R9: v Force, April 22, 9.45pm (Perth)
R10: v Waratahs, April 28, 9.35pm (Sydney)
R11: v Chiefs, May 5, 7.05pm (Dunedin)
R12: v Brumbies, May 14, 4.35pm (Canberra)
R13: v Rebels, May 20, 4.35pm (Dunedin)
R14: v Reds, May 26, 7.05pm (Dunedin)
R15: v Blues, June 2, 7.05pm (Auckland)
The full 2023 Highlander’s home draw is as follows with two home regional pre-season games due to be announced in the coming weeks:
R1: Highlanders v Blues - 7.05pm, Saturday 25th February (Dunedin)
R4: Highlanders v Force - 3.35pm, Sunday 19th March (Invercargill)
R5: Highlanders v Fijian Drua - 4.35pm, Saturday 25th March (Dunedin)
R7: Highlanders v Hurricanes - 7.05pm, Saturday 8th April (Dunedin)
R11: Highlanders Chiefs - 7.05pm, Friday 5th May (Dunedin)
R13: Highlanders v Rebels - 4.35pm, Saturday 20th May (Dunedin)
R14: Highlanders v Reds - 7.05pm, Friday 26th May (Dunedin)
Highlanders: Rivalry opponents are the Blues, Force and Chiefs