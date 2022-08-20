Tough task in store for Otago Country

Otago Country is in for a very solid workout against a strong Otago Development side in Clinton today.

Country management has given every player in the squad an opportunity over the past two matches and looks to have settled on a match-day 24.

The starting front row is unchanged from last weekend, props Ben Millar and Ethan Hippolite starting all matches to date.

Lachie Chambers returns to the second row after shaking off a head knock. Chambers partners Dean Sinnamon, one of Country’s best last weekend in Oamaru.

The loose trio of Max Pennell, Liam Turnbull and Ben Scorgie will stay unchanged. The three combine well together and give their opposition a torrid time at the breakdown.

In a double change in the halves, James Valentine and the returning Thomas Johnson combine again. The two started together in the opening match in Gore to good effect.

Captain Chase Owen moves to second five to partner Rube Peina in the midfield. Two-try hero from last week, Clayton Buchanan starts his third match in a row along with fullback Doug Smith. Robin Fesilafai returns to the right wing.

Otago Country’s bench will add plenty of much-needed punch.

Front rowers Josh Turnbull, Pricee Imlach and Lachie Gunson all return to the mix. Conrad Williams and Damian Wilson will continue their outstanding form off the bench too as Country has opted for a 5-3 split given utility Mark McKenzie can play most positions.

Otago Development has named an impressive pack which includes Otago-contracted hooker Brady Robertson and talented Taieri openside Leroy Ferguson.

Southern pair Harry Taylor and Aron Einarsson will slot into the second row to beef-up a quality tight five.

Dunedin speedster Oscar Schmidt-Uili has been named on the wing, while the mercurial Mackenzie Haugh will start from the bench.

He made a telling break in the Dunedin premier club final to set up the winning try for Southern. — Additional reporting Adrian Seconi

Representative rugby

Clinton, today, 2.30pm

Otago Country: Doug Smith, Robin Fesilafai, Rube Peina, Chase Owen (captain), Clayton Buchanan, Thomas Johnson, James Valentine, Ben Scorgie, Liam Turnbull, Max Pennell, Dean Sinnamon, Lachie Chambers, Ethan Hippolite, Jackson Clark, Ben Millar. Reserves: Josh Turnbull, Pricee Imlach, Lachie Gunson, Damian Wilson, Conrad Williams, Jared Edwards, Ollie Stirling, Rhys Harrold, Mark McKenzie.

Otago Development: Caleb Leef, Dylan Hook, John Tapueluelu, Brayden Laing, Oscar Schmidt-Uili, Obeys Samate, Kieran McClea, Hame Toma, Leroy Ferguson, Heath MacEwan, Aron Einarsson, Harry Taylor (captain), Tevita Pole, Brady Robertson, Sonny

Mulipola. Reserves: Jake McEwan, Shane Fikken, Oscar Cowley-Andrea, Jackson Dempster, Taylor Dale, Jordaw Dwight, Tofa Solia, Jinho Mun, Mackenzie Haugh

By Francis Parker