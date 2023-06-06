Town set piece key in grinding out victory

Southland club rugby had the weekend off with the focus instead on the Country versus Town fixtures at Rugby Park yesterday.

A full afternoon of Southland’s best was on show, beginning with the women’s game, followed by the colts game and then the main event under lights.

Southland’s coaching staff selected the teams and used the game as a Stags trial.

The field was in excellent condition when the senior game kicked off in light drizzle at 5.30pm.

Country scored first in a far from a free-flowing match in the slippery conditions which turned into a grind.

Country lost wing Michael Manson to the sin bin after repeated team infringements and, just before halftime, Town was awarded a penalty try after multiple scrum penalties had prevented a pushover try.

Country prop Chris Barrett was sent to the bin to add to the punishment.

Town led 12-7 at halftime and, after the second-half grind, it was 22-7.

Town trainer Jason Price said the set piece belonged to the Town side.

"Country had no platform to work off — their scrum was on roller-skates"

Town props Jonah Aiona and Shunsuke Asaoka and hooker Jacob Payne did the damage.

Joe Walsh made sure the scrum stayed dominant when he came on in the second half.

Jacob Payne was really good in contact and strong in the carry.

Openside flanker Dustin Coveney and blindside Blair Ryall had strong games.

Town halfback Liam Howley brought good energy into the second half and Ben Pope impressed at first five and then when moved to fullback.

Lock Grayson Knapp was Country’s best, while blindside Caine Taylor and No8 Jacob Harrex worked hard in a beaten pack.

Replacement props Tom Scanlon and Kane Prentice firmed up the Country scrum in the second half.

Fullback Levi Emery was best of the Country backs.

The Town colts won their game 45-36 and Country won the women’s match 34-29.

— John Langford