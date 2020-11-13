Friday, 13 November 2020

Trans-Tasman Super Rugby confirmed for 2021

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Rebels first five-eighth Matt Toomua is tackled during the side's match against the Highlanders...
    Rebels first five-eighth Matt Toomua is tackled during the side's match against the Highlanders in the last transtasman game Dunedin hosted prior to Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images
    Super Rugby will pack twice the punch in 2021 with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Rugby Australia (RA) announcing today a six-week Sky Super Rugby Trans Tasman tournament which will kick off on May 14.

    Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman will feature 10 Super Rugby clubs, five from New Zealand and five from Australia, playing 25 matches over five weeks before a Final on Saturday June 19. All 26 matches will be live and exclusive on Sky.

    The Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders will play five matches against the Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force including two home matches each in New Zealand.

    All teams will also play two away matches, while their fifth will be part of a ‘Super Round’ featuring all Round 3 matches being played at one location, over one weekend.

    NZR and RA will announce kick-off times, dates and venues for Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman as well as the process that will be used to select the location of the ‘Super Round’ in due course.

    The Final will be played between the top two teams after the five weeks of matches on the combined competition ladder with the team who finished first earning home advantage for the decider.


    Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman 2021 draw

    Round One (May 14-15)
    Crusaders v Brumbies; Western Force v Chiefs; Melbourne Rebels v Blues; Highlanders v Queensland Reds; NSW Waratahs v Hurricanes 

    Round Two (May 21-22)
    Chiefs v Brumbies; Western Force v Highlanders; Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels; Queensland Reds v Crusaders; Blues v NSW Waratahs 

    Round Three - Super Round (May 28-29)
    Blues v Brumbies; Hurricanes v Western Force; Melbourne Rebels v Highlanders; Queensland Reds v Chiefs; NSW Waratahs v Crusaders 

    Round Four (June 4-5)
    Brumbies v Hurricanes; Crusaders v Western Force; Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, Queensland Reds v Blues; Highlanders v NSW Waratahs

    Round Five (June 11-12)
    Brumbies v Highlanders; Blues v Western Force; Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders; Hurricanes v Queensland Reds; NSW Waratahs v Chiefs 

    Final
    Saturday 19 June

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter