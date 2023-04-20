Tuivasa-Sheck to make shock return to Warriors

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck last played for the Warriors in 2021 before switching codes and joining the Blues. Photo: Getty Images

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is returning to the New Zealand Warriors on a three-year deal.

It was confirmed tonight the 29-year-old cross-code star will return to his former NRL club in 2024, with his 2023 season with the Blues to be his last.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Blues and made some great mates over the past two seasons,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“Once I knew what my future held, I wanted to announce this and quickly shift the focus back to this season.

“In the immediate future I want to get my injured hand sorted so I’m back and available to help this team in any way I can for the remainder of 2023.

“I’m grateful to the Blues for giving me the opportunity to return to the club where I played in my teens. I’ve been fortunate to play out some of my childhood dreams and for that I can only thank everyone I’ve been involved with here.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George is thrilled to have Tuivasa-Sheck back.

“It’s hugely exciting knowing Roger is coming back to us, back to his home at Mount Smart Stadium,” said George.

“When he went to rugby union he did so knowing he was always welcome back here if he wished to return to rugby league. We couldn’t be more delighted it’s happening.

“He’s popular with the players and a real fan favourite. It’s going to be so good seeing him back in our jersey.”

Tuivasa-Sheck, who played for the Warriors from 2016 to 2021 after having made his NRL debut with the Sydney Roosters in 2012, has played three tests for the All Blacks.

He is expected to be in the mix for a spot at the World Cup in France, though has been out of Super Rugby since mid-March with a hand injury.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore said Tuivasa-Sheck has been a popular figure at Blues HQ and wished him well for his next move.

“Roger is a consummate professional and we thank him for his contribution to the club,” said Hore. “When he told us he was leaving, his greatest concern was ensuring there was minimal distraction for us as a club. That speaks volumes to him as an individual and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald said Tuivasa-Sheck has played an important role in his time with the club.

“It takes a special kind of athlete to do what Roger has done. He was really finding his feet in the midfield early on this season before picking up an injury. The work ethic and diligence he’s put into his craft in his time with the Blues is certainly something he can be proud of.

“He will still have a role to play for us in 2023.”