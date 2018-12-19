U18 girls claim 8th in a row for Otago

Otago claimed three South Island touch titles over the weekend.

Its under-14 mixed and girls, alongside its under-18 girls, all edged Canterbury in their finals at the interprovincial series in Christchurch.

The under-18 side beat Canterbury 4-2 in its final, bouncing back after a 3-3 draw in its final round-robin game.

Coached by Dayna Turnbull, the side claimed the region's eighth consecutive victory in the grade and was treating the series as a training camp for the national championships.

The under-14 girls went one better than last year, as the Kate Walsh-coached side claimed a 3-1 win over Canterbury Red in the final.

Holly Taylor and Abigail Paton proved a dominant combination, as did Riley Piebenga and Demi McAlwee.

The under-14 mixed team edged Canterbury 4-3 on its way to its first title in the grade since 2009.

Coached by Craig Soal, the team was dominant, the final being its closest game.

Amelia Francis showed her pace on the wing, while Sam Williams, Caden McGregor-Hofman and Ollie MacKenzie were also outstanding throughout.