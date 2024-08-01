Skip to main content
Rugby
SUBSCRIBER
SC after fourth title in a row
Can South Canterbury go four in a row?
SUBSCRIBER
Old Golds ready to go: Forrest
SUBSCRIBER
Old Golds ready to go: Forrest
Heading into the Heartland Championship is always a bit of the unknown.
Two late overseas signings to bolster Otago ranks
Two late overseas signings to bolster Otago ranks
The foreign legion has arrived. And to almost no fanfare.
SUBSCRIBER
Otago prop relishing opportunities
SUBSCRIBER
Otago prop relishing opportunities
Abraham Pole fretted over his decision to join Moana Pasifika.
Underdogs King’s in good shape for final
Underdogs King’s in good shape for final
Southland Boys’ won all the marbles last year, whereas King’s will go into the Southern Schools Rugby Championship final in Invercargill tomorrow as underdogs.
ODT Rugby Chat: Southern Secondary Championship
ODT Rugby Chat: Southern Secondary School Championship
On ODT Rugby chat this week it’s all about the school final between Southland Boys' and King's to be played at Oreti Beach on Saturday.
Jordan returns as All Blacks ring changes
Jordan returns as All Blacks ring changes
All Black coach Scott Robertson has recalled former skipper Sam Cane and brought Will Jordan on to the wing for the second test against Argentina in Auckland this weekend.
Fourth year in charge
Fourth year in charge
Champion South Canterbury coach Nigel Walsh will lead the New Zealand Heartland XV for a fourth straight year.
SUBSCRIBER
Some welcome returns following spate of injuries
SUBSCRIBER
Some welcome returns following spate of injuries
Help is on the way.
Withy leads by example in win over Otago
Withy leads by example in win over Otago
The Highlanders’ power base has shifted south to Stags country.
Otago Spirit saved from defeat by 18-year-old’s brilliance
Otago Spirit saved from defeat by 18-year-old’s brilliance
Te Atawhai Campbell came from nowhere to steal a thrilling victory for the Otago Spirit in their opening game yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Defensive gridlock settled in second half
SUBSCRIBER
Defensive gridlock settled in second half
A strong second-half performance from North Otago powered them to a 17-11 win over Otago Country in Oamaru on Saturday.
Southland supporters revel in derby win
Southland supporters revel in derby win
A maroon crowd filled the Rugby Park stadium in Invercargill on Saturday to watch the Southland Stags achieve a long-awaited victory over Otago at the start of the NPC season.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland Boys’ into another final
SUBSCRIBER
Southland Boys’ into another final
Southland Boys’ are lining up another title.
Robertson reflects on shock All Blacks loss
Robertson reflects on shock All Blacks loss
The morning after his first loss as All Blacks coach, Scott Robertson acknowledged that a lack of finishing quality was what cost them in their 38-30 loss to Argentina at Sky Stadium.
Spirit steal late win over North Harbour
Spirit steal late win over North Harbour
The Otago Spirit scored with time up on the clock to claim a last-gasp victory over the North Harbour Hibiscus this afternoon.
Argentina shock All Blacks at start of Rugby Championship
Argentina shock All Blacks at start of Rugby Championship
Argentina stunned New Zealand with a 38-30 win away in Wellington tonight as they outscored the All Blacks four tries to three in a dramatic setback to the hosts’ defence of their title.
Springboks romp to 33-7 win over Wallabies
Springboks romp to 33-7 win over Wallabies
Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse scored two tries as South Africa matched their biggest ever win over the Wallabies on Australian soil with a 33-7 victory over their error-strewn hosts.
Stags dominate Otago in 'fairy-tale' debut for Withy
Stags dominate Otago in 'fairy-tale' debut for Withy
Southland captain Sean Withy led the Stags to a long-awaited win against Otago in Invercargill today.
SUBSCRIBER
Savea hoping to turn the tide on win record in capital
SUBSCRIBER
Savea hoping to turn the tide on win record in capital
Ardie Savea will still feel at home tonight.
