Vahaakolo injury prompts shuffle for semifinal

    Winger Freedom Vahaakolo is out for Friday's game against Northland. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Otago will be without one of its most dangerous players on Friday night.

    Winger Freedom Vahaakolo has been listed as injured for the side's Mitre 10 Cup championship semifinal against Northland at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    It prompts a reshuffle of a backline.

    Vilimoni Koroi slides to the right wing to fill Vahaakolo's spot, forcing Michael Collins back to fullback.

    Josh Timu comes in at centre.

    Other changes are Josh Dickson coming back at lock for Will Tucker, while Dylan Nel returns to the starting line-up in place of Nasi Manu.

    The game kicks off at 7.05pm.

    Otago team to play Northland:

    Michael Collins, Vilimoni Koroi, Josh Timu, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Kayne Hammington, Dylan Nel, Slade McDowall, Charles Elton, Josh Dickson, Jack Regan, Josh Hohneck, Ricky Jackson, Jamie Mackintosh.

    Reserves: Henry Bell, Sef Fa’agase, Hisa Sasagi, Will Tucker, Nasi Manu, James Arscott, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Matt Whaanga.

